Live updates: Who will clinch victory in Ohio's pivotal Senate race?

The 2024 Republican and Democratic presidential primaries aren't the only races Americans are watching as November's general election approaches.

On Tuesday, California, Illinois and Ohio are all holding contests for state and local offices. In the Golden State, candidates in the 20th congressional district will compete to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.,

In Illinois, three lawmakers are facing competitive party challengers, and Ohio will hold a GOP primary that has reached a bruising end in recent days.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio are also holding presidential contests, though President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already clinched their party's nominations.

Keep up with the USA TODAY Network's coverage of Tuesday's elections and check back here for updates.

Donald Trump tests the power of his endorsement

Former President Donald Trump puts his endorsement record back on the line Tuesday in an Ohio U.S. Senate race with national implications.

Trump's candidate, businessman Bernie Moreno, is in a tight primary battle with two other Republicans, Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The vast majority of Trump's endorsees have won races in ruby-red areas, but he has a more mixed record in competitive states. In 2022, several of the high-profile candidates endorsed by Trump lost general elections in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona, their contests possibly costing the GOP a majority in the U.S. Senate.

– David Jackson

Donald Trump and Melania Trump vote in Florida

Among today's primary voters: 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The ex-president and former first lady Melania Trump - who has been little seen on the campaign trail this year - were spotted entering a polling place in South Florida.

Afterward, Trump told reporters: "Did somebody just say, 'who'd you vote for?' ... yea, I voted for Donald Trump."

– David Jackson

When do polls close on Tuesday?

7 p.m. EDT: Most polls close in Florida

7:30 p.m. EDT: All polls close in Ohio

8 p.m. EDT: All polls close in Illinois; last polls close in Florida; most polls close in Kansas

9 p.m. EDT: Last polls close in Kansas; first polls close in Arizona

10 p.m. EDT: Most polls close in Arizona

11 p.m. EDT: All polls close in California

– Associated Press

Ohio Republicans gear up for a fight

Ohio's Republican Senate primary is heading for a brutal finale.

Voters will decide Tuesday whether Secretary of State Frank LaRose, businessman Bernie Moreno or state Sen. Matt Dolan should be the candidate to take on U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, this fall. Brown's reelection bid will be one of the most-watched races in the country as the GOP tries to regain control of the Senate.

Despite the high stakes, the primary flew under the radar for months. Ohioans were preoccupied last year with elections that centered around abortion rights and recreational marijuana legalization. Even the 2024 election cycle has yet to capture voters' attention, in part because the presidential primary is over.

– Haley BeMiller

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio Senate race live updates: America watches nail-biters