Live updates: 3 young men drowned in Gulf of Mexico in Bay County Florida

Three young men from Alabama have drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in Bay County, the sheriff's office announced.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, the men, whose ages and hometowns have not yet been listed, arrived in Bay County Friday evening and went swimming.

The sheriff's office said it received a call at 8:11 p.m. Friday about three distressed swimmers behind Watercress Condominiums, 6201 Thomas Drive. The agency, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Bay County Emergency Services and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, began rescue efforts.

Bay and surrounding counties have been under a rip current warning this week. Single red flags were flying Friday, which means high hazard: high surf and/or strong currents.

The swimmers were found one by one and received medical care.

What happens in a rip current?

You're swimming along, enjoying the cool ocean water off a Florida beach, when suddenly you get knocked off your feet and feel like you're in a rushing underwater river. You try swimming to shore but the current has you in its grip, pulling you farther out to sea.

Eventually, the current will dissipate, but not before it drags you along no matter how strong a swimmer you are. Fortunately, they're not difficult to deal with if you keep your head.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford's statement

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford released this statement on Facebook late Friday: "It is with profound sadness that we announce all three young men that entered the water around 8PM today and became distressed have passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families."

U.S. Coast Guard cautions people about rip currents

Details of what happened Friday are still emerging. But in a Facebook post, the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Panama City, which was among the agencies aiding in the search and rescue, cautioned people about rip currents.

"All first responder agencies urge locals and visitors to exercise caution in the Gulf waters," the statement says. "Rip currents pop up unexpectedly and can happen on even the nicest days. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Be safe everyone. Thank you for the well wishes and support. "Our hearts and prayers go out to all those involved and their families."

What are rip currents?

Rip currents are powerful, concentrated channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, most often found at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and near structures such as jetties and piers.

Rip currents form when incoming waves create an underwater sandbar. The waves push more water between the sandbar and the shore until it collapses and the water rushes back to the sea through a narrow gap, where it starts to spread out. But they can be difficult to see when you're in the water as the ocean over them can still be smooth.

Rip currents often form during or after stormy weather but can form on bright, sunny days just as easily since the weather isn't really what's causing them. Rip currents can be found at any beach with waves, at any time.

