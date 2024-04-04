"We live in UK's grimmest village – inmates in nearby prisons have it better"
Locals have slammed their own village as the “grimmest” in the UK which is covered in rubbish and dog poo and is overrun with drug dealers. Featherstone in south Staffordshire is surrounded by three prisons but residents say the inmates are the lucky ones. Villagers say they’re used to seeing alcoholics and drug-users collapsing in the street with many people saying they fear going out after dark. The village’s historic pub, the Red, White and Blue, was closed and remains bordered up with smashed windows and surrounded by security fences.