LIVE: Tallahassee City Commission Seat 2 candidate forum

During a live-broadcast candidate forum sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee, incumbent Tallahassee City Commissioner will face off against as many as three challengers for the seat he has held since 2014.

Richardson and Dorothy "Dot" Inman-Johnson, a former Tallahassee city commissioner, mayor and nonprofit director, are the two most recognizable names in the nonpartisan Seat 2 race. Inman-Johnson is also the first Black woman city commissioner in the city.

The other challengers are Donna Nyack, a nurse who recently moved from California and who has evaded the public and press since filing to run, and Bernard Stevens Jr., a critic of City Hall and frequent speaker at commission meetings.

