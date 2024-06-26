Live table games open at casino in Kings Mountain

The Catawba Two Kings Casino recently opened its first live table games, which are now the closest live table games to the Charlotte metropolitan area, as part of the third expansion of the temporary gaming facility in Kings Mountain.

The 12 live table games began welcoming players on June 17 on the casino’s expanded gaming floor, which earlier this month added 64 slot machines, bringing the total for slots and seats and electronic table games to 1,064. The casino’s cashier cage is being expanded to enhance customer service.

The table games include craps, roulette, mini baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker and three-card poker.The temporary casino, only 35 miles from downtown Charlotte, opened in July 2021 with 500 slot machines, expanded to 1,000 slot machines in December 2021, and added a retail sportsbook and food truck and dining area in September 2022. To accommodate the expansions, additional prefabricated modular structures were added to the venue.

The formal opening of the table games follows the Catawba Nation’s June 7 ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the beginning of construction on its planned $700 million casino resort at the Kings Mountain site.

The introductory phase of the permanent casino, which will replace the temporary facility, is anticipated tobe completed and open in early 2026.

“While we are thrilled that construction is underway on our major casino resort, we are continuing to invest in our current gaming facility to broaden its appeal to residents and visitors to the greater Charlotte area and South Carolina,” Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris said in a press release. “We anticipate the live table games will be very popular and give people who have not been to the casino a great reason to visit.”

To support the operation of table games, the casino this spring held a free dealer school in Kings Mountain and has added about 135 new positions – including dealers, supervisors and management – with the table games expansion. The casino now has more than 400 team members.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Live table games open at casino in Kings Mountain