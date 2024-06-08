Live: Severe weather puts Taste of Fort Collins on delay, severe thunderstorm watch issued

Taste of Fort Collins was put on multiple weather delays as a severe thunderstorm watch went into effect for much of Colorado Saturday.

Fort Collins police reported that severe weather had been reported near the popular food and music festival and those at or near the event should shelter in the parking garage Mason/Laporte parking garage.

Read our latest updates from Saturday's weather and its impacts to Taste of Fort Collins below.

Taste of Fort Collins opening postponed

Taste of Fort Collins gates will not open as planned due to another "severe weather event," according to a texted festival update. The LETA message warned that festivalgoers should "seek shelter immediately."

Text TASTEOFFC to 888-777 for event updates.

Taste of Fort Collins gates expected to open at 1 p.m.

The weather delay for Taste of Fort Collins is expected to end at 1 p.m., police said in a post on X.

Saturday headliner Andy Grammer is scheduled to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with multiple other bands and performers scheduled throughout the day Saturday.

Find the full schedule on the Taste of Fort Collins website.

Taste of Fort Collins on weather delay

Taste of Fort Collins is on a weather delay due to severe weather near the festival.

"Gates will open after the weather event," according to a post on the festival's Instagram page. A subsequent post said: "We continue to monitor the lightning. Please remain sheltered."

Festivalgoers can text TASTEOFFC to 888-777 for event updates, according to the Fort Collins Police Services post on X.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Fort Collins, much of Colorado Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a much of Colorado, including Fort Collins.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming until 7 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/smvH0WuHwy — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2024

Vigilancia de Tormenta Severa ha sido emitida para partes de CO, KS, NE, WY hasta las 7 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/sTGmr2ONnP — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 8, 2024

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a National Weather Service post from the NWS Boulder X account, which warns of the potential for up to tennis-ball-sized hail, up to 85 mph wind gusts and "frequent lightning."

