LIVE: Severe weather hitting NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Our weather team is live as we bring you the latest on the weather in the video above.

At 3 a.m. our team was told that there are no reported injuries at this time. Power crews are making their way through to restore power to the more than 60,000 residents without power in Benton County.

Hen egg hail has been reported in the Northwest Arkansas area.

As of 2:43, the storm is moving to the Green Forest area.

At 2:39 a possible entrapment in Rogers has been reported.

As of 2:25 a.m., the storm is still going through the area.

We have reports of damage in Rogers and Decatur. The storm is moving east. At 2:15 Beaver Lake is getting hit with hail.

