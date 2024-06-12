LIVE: Sentencing trial for man who murdered 5 women at Sebring bank enters 3rd day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The sentencing trial for convicted murderer Zephen Xaver entered its third day on Wednesday.

Xaver faces the death penalty or life in prison after he entered a Suntrust bank in Sebring and fatally shot five women in 2019. He said the voices in his head told him to do it.

The trial began Monday with prosecutors playing a 911 call between Xaver and a dispatcher, who took the stand and recounted the harrowing experience. She spent 45 minutes on the phone with him, attempting to keep him from taking his own life in a back room of the bank.

Jurors heard emotional testimony from a former bank teller on Tuesday who was on his lunch break and escaped to a nearby home to report the shooting. They also heard from a man who walked up to the bank shortly after the women were murdered.

