LIVE: Rocky Hanna, Star Swain face off in candidate forum for Leon schools superintendent

During a live-broadcast candidate forum sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee, incumbent Leon Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna will face off against challenger Star Swain, elementary school principal at Florida A&M University's Developmental Research School (FAMU DRS).

They are the Democratic candidates for the position. Another challenger, Chiles High School principal Joe Burgess, is running as a no-party-affilated candidate; he will face the winner of the Democratic primary.

Today's forum, which you can watch live above, begins at 11 a.m.

Background: Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU, League of Women Voters set slate of local candidate forums

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna takes a selfie with the Best & Brightest class of 2024 on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Star Swain is the elementary principal at FAMU DRS, and hopes to become the first woman to be superintendent in Leon County.

Candidate forum schedule

June 27: Leon County Schools Superintendent Democratic Primary (11 a.m. to noon)

June 27: Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 2 (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

July 16: Leon County Property Appraiser (11 a.m. to noon)

July 16: Leon County Judge Seat 4 (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.)

July 18: Florida Senate District 3 Democratic Primary (11 a.m.)

