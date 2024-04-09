Live roaches, rodent droppings, sewage temporarily close Sarasota area restaurants

Our digital database of restaurant health inspections is updated regularly with the latest information on which Sarasota, Bradenton and Venice area restaurants passed or failed.

You can use the database to search by Sarasota or Manatee County or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined and which were forced into temporary closure.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection." On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Sarasota-Manatee best restaurant inspections

The following restaurants, food trucks and caterers, listed in alphabetical order, passed their inspections March 31-April 6 with zero violations:

American Honey Creamery and Coffee Co., 4919 96th St. E., Palmetto

Charlie's Bulgogi, 4567 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11715 State Road 70 E., Lakewood Ranch

Exotic Gourmet, 3413 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Far Out Fries, 6592 Superior Ave., Sarasota

Jersey Mike's Subs, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. Unit 106B, Bradenton

Jet's Pizza, 6314 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Joe's, 1448 Main St., Sarasota

Las Cubanitas Flavor Station, 2788 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

PJ’s Sandwich Shop, 12342 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Parrish

Pop's Food Truck, 112 Circuit Road, Nokomis

The Proper Meats II, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton

Sail Crimson Dynasty, 1000 First Ave. W., Bradenton

Sophie’s at Saks Fifth Avenue, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota

Trade Route Cafe, 18360 Star Farms Loop, Lakewood Ranch

Tres Delicias Cubanas, 3700 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Sarasota County restaurant inspections with high-priority violations:

The following restaurants and food trucks, listed in alphabetical order, were issued warnings, recommended for administrative complaints or were temporarily closed due to failed inspections March 31-April 6:

Boo's Ice House & Dog Bar

1314 10th St., Sarasota

April 4

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nine total violations, with four high-priority violations:

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Observed throughout the kitchen: 1/2 lbs. shrimp spread,1 lb. blue cheese, 1 lb. pasta salad, 2-1/2 lbs. coleslaw, 1/2 lbs. garlic butter, 2 lbs. roasted red pepper mix. All items were marked more than seven days. Operator willingly disposed of the foods. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within seven days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Observed throughout the kitchen: 1/2 lbs. shrimp spread, 1 lb. blue cheese, 1 lb. pasta salad, 2-1/2 lbs. coleslaw, 1/2 lbs. garlic butter, 2 lbs. roasted red pepper mix. All items were marked more than seven days. Operator willingly disposed of the foods. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food controlled by time and required to be marked with the use by time is not marked and the required time of disposal cannot be determined. See stop sale. Observed in the left side make table cooler: 1/2 lbs. corned beef and 3 lbs. cut cabbage not date marked made over seven days ago. Operator willingly disposed of food. **Warning**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed multiple cleaners and rubbing alcohol stored above and next to food prep surfaces in the bar area. Operator removed the chemicals. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

China Buffet

4411 Aidan Lane, North Port

April 3

Emergency order recommended: Facility temporarily closed.

Thirty total violations, with seven high-priority violations:

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135F to 41F within six hours. Observed cooked chicken (51F - Cooling) in the walk-in cooler. The operator stated the chicken was prepared the day prior. The operator discarded the chicken. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed the dishmachine chlorine solution at 0ppm after being ran three times. **Warning**

High Priority - Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment near the ice machine. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat sushi ginger in the walk-in cooler. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw beef stored over raw shrimp in the walk-in cooler. **Warning**

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed two live roaches next to the refrigerator in the kitchen. Observed seven live roaches in a box containing to-go boxes in the dry storage area. **Warning**

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked chicken (51F - cooling) in the walk-in cooler. The operator stated the chicken was prepared the day prior. The operator discarded the chicken. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Focaccia Sandwich & Bakery

2300 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

April 4

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

One high-priority violation:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dishwashing machine chlorine at 0 ppm. **Warning**

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota

April 4

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Eight total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed egg wash 75F cook discarded. Observed at reach-in cooler on cook line cold holding tuna 57F, shredded cheese 57F, sour cream 50F, heavy cream 50F, cooked vegetables 49F, beef 52F. Employee discarded tuna and operator will lower units and call for service. **Warning**

Island House Tap & Grill

5110 Ocean Blvd., Sarasota

April 5

Call back — extension given, pending. Follow-up inspection required.

Marcel

1568 Main St., Sarasota

April 4

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Four total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Sanitizer reading of the dishmachine reading 00ppm chlorine. Manager stopped using the dishmachine. Operator set up the three compartment sink to properly sanitize equipment until the dishmachine is repaired, and called the technician. **Warning**

Phillippi Creek Village Oyster Bar

5353 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

April 1

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nineteen total violations, with five high-priority violations:

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135F to 41F within six hours. Observed marinara sauce (51F - cooling) date marked 3/31 in outside walk-in cooler #3. The operator discarded the marinara sauce. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw alligator stored over cooked crab in the four-door reach-in cooler in the kitchen. The operator properly stored the raw alligator. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed marinara sauce (51F - cooling) date marked 3/31 in outside walk-in cooler #3. Observed raw flounder (51F - cold holding); raw tilapia (47F - cold holding); raw mahi (48F - cold holding); raw swordfish (47F - cold holding); raw catfish (48F - cold holding) in walk-in cooler #1 outside. The above foods had been held overnight. The operator discarded the above foods: raw shrimp (47F - cold holding); raw tuna (47F - cold holding); raw salmon (45F - cold holding); raw ground beef (50F - cold holding); raw chicken (51F - cold holding) in the reach-in cooler in the center of the cook line. The operator stated the above foods have been held for approximately three hours. The operator moved the items to another cooler. Observed (49F - cold holding); raw grouper (47F - cold holding) in the reach-in cooler at the entrance to the cook line. The operator stated the above foods have been held for approximately three hours. The operator moved the items to another cooler. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed raw flounder (51F - cold holding); raw tilapia (47F - cold holding); raw mahi (48F - cold holding); raw swordfish (47F - cold holding); raw catfish (48F - cold holding) in walk-in cooler #1 outside. The above foods had been held overnight. The operator discarded the above foods: raw shrimp (47F - cold holding); raw tuna (47F - cold holding); raw salmon (45F - cold holding); raw ground beef (50F - cold holding); raw chicken (51F - cold holding) in the reach-in cooler in the center of the cook line. The operator stated the above foods have been held for approximately three hours. The operator moved the items to another cooler. Observed (49F - cold holding); raw grouper (47F - cold holding) in the reach-in cooler at the entrance to the cook line. The operator stated the above foods have been held for approximately three hours. The operator moved the items to another cooler. **Warning**

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb in front of the outside produce walk-in cooler. **Warning**

Phillippi Creek Village Oyster Bar

5353 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

April 2

Call back — complied. Met inspection standards.

Rose & Ivy

1296 First St., Sarasota

April 2

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands upon returning to employee area. Employee stated they washed their hands in the bathroom, but did not wash their hands in the kitchen before handling clean equipment. The employee properly washed their hands in the kitchen. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Royal Peacock Indian Kitchen

5445 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

April 3

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nine total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately two roaches in the back triple sink area. Observed approximately one live roach on the floor of the dry storage area. Operator disposed of them and cleaned the areas. As a repeat violation the importance of following proper protocol with this violation was reinforced with the employee. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Warning**

High Priority - Shell eggs not stored at an ambient air temperature of 45F or less. Observed on the bottom shelf in the cook line: ambient shell eggs (80F - cold holding). Operator stated they had been out for approximately one hour. Operator placed them in the walk-in cooler. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Royal Peacock Indian Kitchen

5445 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

April 4

Emergency order recommended: Facility temporarily closed.

Five total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches in the warewashing area. Observed approximately one live roach on the floor of the kitchen.

Royal Peacock Indian Kitchen

5445 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

April 5

Emergency order callback not complied. Facility temporarily closed.

Three total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - From follow-up inspection 2024-04-05: Observed approximately six live roaches in the dish storage area to the left of the walk-in cooler in the warewashing area. Observed approximately four live roaches on the floor behind the cook line. **Admin Complaint**

Royal Peacock Indian Kitchen

5445 Fruitville Road, Sarasota

April 5

Emergency order complied. Met inspection standards.

Serenoa Golf Club

6773 Serenoa Drive, Sarasota

April 2

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb.

Taqueria Nieto

6309 15th St. E., Sarasota

April 4

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Fourteen total violations, with six high-priority violations:

High Priority - Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed employee change gloves after pushing down garbage with gloves on and failed to wash hands before putting on clean gloves. Employee touched food contact surface on a single service food container to put food in. Stopped employee and educated employee on glove use and handwashing procedures and printed a copy of the handout in Spanish for employee. Employee discarded SS container, removed soiled gloves, washed hands and put on clean gloves. **Corrected On-Site** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. As a repeat violation the importance of following proper protocol with this violation was reinforced with the employee. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed in reach-in cooler raw shell eggs over cheese. Educated person in charge on safe refrigerator storage and printed a copy of the handout to person in charge in Spanish. Person in charge removed raw shell eggs. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed in hot water food warmer: cooked beef (110F - reheating); cooked pork (103F - hot holding); chicken (123F - reheating); salsa verde (112F - reheating.) Person in charge stated they were all placed in the food warming unit at 11 a.m. Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food reheated for hot holding not reaching 165F for 15 seconds within two hours and printed a copy in Spanish. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all food items. Observed in reach-in cooler: cut tomatoes (59F - cold holding); potato fries (52F - cold holding); cheese (70F - cold holding); cooked chicken (59F - cold holding); sour cream (62F - cold holding). Ambient temperature was 72F. Person in charge stated all were placed in reach-in cooler on 4/3/24. Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Person in charge stated that the refrigerator was not running. Person in charge plugged in cooler at 12:45 p.m. Refrigerator was checked at 1:25 p.m. and ambient temperature was 47F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all food items. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed in reach-in cooler: cut tomatoes (59F - cold holding); potato fries (52F - cold holding); cheese (70F - cold holding); cooked chicken (59F - cold holding); sour cream (62F - cold holding). Ambient temperature was 72F. Person in charge stated all were placed in reach-in cooler on 4/3/24. Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Person in charge stated that the refrigerator was not running. Person in charge plugged in cooler at 12:45 p.m. Refrigerator was checked at 1:25 p.m. and ambient temperature was 47F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all food items. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food reheated for hot holding not reaching 165F for 15 seconds within two hours. Observed in hot water food warmer: cooked beef (110F - reheating); cooked pork (103F - hot holding); chicken (123F - reheating); salsa verde (112F - reheating). Person in charge stated they were all placed in the food warming unit at 11 a.m. Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food reheated for hot holding not reaching 165F for 15 seconds within two hours and printed a copy in Spanish. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all food items. **Warning**

Taqueria Nieto

6309 15th St. E., Sarasota

April 5

Call back — extension given, pending. Follow-up needed.

Turtle Coffee Bar

3172 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key

April 1

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Eleven total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw bacon stored over ready-to-eat milk in the front kitchen reach-in cooler. Operator moved the bacon. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Shell eggs not stored at an ambient air temperature of 45F or less. Observed on the back cook table and back reach-in cooler respectively: ambient shell eggs (68F - cold holding); ambient shell eggs (53F - cold holding). Operator stated that the cook table eggs had been out for approximately 1/2 hour and placed them in a reach-in cooler. Operator stated that the reach-in cooler eggs had been there for approximately two hours and placed them in a different reach-in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed in the front make table and and back reach-in cooler respectively: sliced tomatoes (54F - cold holding); uncooked bacon (54F - cold holding). Operator stated that the tomatoes had been out for approximately one hour. Operator placed the tomatoes in a reach-in cooler. Operator stated that the bacon had been in the cooler for approximately one hour. Operator placed bacon in a different reach-in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Turtle Coffee Bar

3172 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key

April 2

Call back — complied. Met inspection standards.

Manatee County restaurant inspections with high-priority violations:

The following restaurants and food trucks, listed in alphabetical order, were issued warnings, recommended for administrative complaints or were temporarily closed due to failed inspections March 31-April 6:

Beach House Waterfront Restaurant

200 N. Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach

April 3

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nine total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dish machine at 0ppm chlorine and 155F temp. Operator called Ecolab. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed on the right side make table above the fill line: sliced tomatoes (50F - cold holding); butter (53F - cold holding). Operator stated it had been there for approximately one hour. Operator placed items in the reach-in cooler compartment. Observed on the left side salad make table: chopped lettuce (60F - cold holding); sliced tomatoes (60F - cold holding). Operator stated they had been out for approximately one hour. Operator placed the items in a reach-in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Beach House Waterfront Restaurant

200 N. Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach

April 4

Call back — complied. Met inspection standards.

Bradenton Country Club

4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

April 2

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Six total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. Two cans of tomato sauce dented at seam, one can of artichokes dented at seam, one can of cherry pie filling dented at seam. Operator removed and put aside for credit. **Warning**

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

7480 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

April 1

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Three total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Manager removed chemicals to new storage area. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Daiquiri Deck

107 Bridge St. Unit B, Bradenton Beach

April 3

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nine total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Container of medicine improperly stored. Observed a container of allergy medicine stored over food in the dry storage area. Operator removed the container. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed the dishamchine at 0ppm chlorine. Operator discontinued its use and set up the triple sink at 100ppm chlorine. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed a ready-to-eat conch mix stored under raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Operator removed the conch. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Daneli Tacos

2800 Fourth St. E., Bradenton

April 5

Emergency order recommended: Facility temporarily closed.

Two total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Establishment operating with no potable running water. Observed food truck water tank has a leak. No potable water on food truck. **Warning**

Daneli Tacos

2800 Fourth St. E., Bradenton

April 6

Emergency order callback complied. Zero violations.

Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins

612 10th St. E., Palmetto

April 4

Emergency order recommended: Facility temporarily closed.

Nine total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw sewage on ground of establishment. Observed black water on ground outside of restaurant at the front and east side of building. **Warning**

High Priority - Sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks. Observed sewage back up in mop sink at rear of the store. **Warning**

Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins

612 10th St. E., Palmetto

April 5

Emergency order callback complied. Zero violations.

Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar

12332 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

April 3

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Sixteen total violations, with six high-priority violations:

High Priority - Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135F to 70F within two hours. Carbonara sauce in walk-in cooler 103F, operators stated sauce had been made approximately four hours earlier. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Observed employee use phone and proceed to put gloves on without washing hands. Educated employee on hand washing. Employee washed hands and then put on gloves. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands — food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved alternative operating procedure. Employee placing cut fruit into drink glass with bare hands. **Warning**

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 to 15 flies in dish area and back food prep area. **Warning**

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Bug spray being stored in bar area cooler and by single serve items in indoor waitstaff area. Operator removed both. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar

12332 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

April 4

Call back — complied. Met inspection standards.

Gulf Drive Cafe

900 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach

April 3

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Three total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F: chicken wings (47F - cold holding); pooled egg (50F - cold holding). Operator opened freezer door and iced food products. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Gulf Drive Cafe

900 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach

April 4

Call back — complied. Zero violations.

La Michoacana

3565 First St. E., Bradenton

April 2

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Nine total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed in reach-in cooler in front kitchen area: sour cream (49F - cold holding); cut fruit (51F - cold holding); ice cream mix (50F - cold holding); whole cream (53F - cold holding). Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all food items. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed in reach-in cooler in front kitchen area: sour cream (49F - cold holding); cut fruit (51F - cold holding); ice cream mix (50F - cold holding); whole cream (53F - cold holding). Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded all food items. **Warning**

Oscura

816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

April 2

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Five total violations, with three high-priority violations:

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Observed in reach-in cooler in back kitchen area hummus date marked 3/23/24. Educated person in charge on ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Person in charge voluntarily discarded hummus. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Stop sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed in reach-in cooler in back kitchen area hummus date marked 3/23/24. Educated person in charge on ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food marked with a date that exceeds seven days after opening/preparation. Person in charge voluntarily discarded hummus.

Rice Bowl Asian House

7305 52nd Place E., Bradenton

April 1

Follow-up needed: Administrative complaint recommended.

Six total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed in walk-in cooler raw chicken over raw beef. Educated person in charge on safe refrigerator storage and emailed person in charge a copy of the handout in English, Spanish and Chinese. Person in charge removed raw chicken. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed in reach-in cooler in main kitchen area: garlic in oil (58F - cold holding). Person in charge stated the garlic and oil had been out of the cooler for approximately 30 minutes before they put back in reach-in cooler. Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. As a repeat violation the importance of following proper protocol with this violation was reinforced with the employee. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

Rico's Pizzeria

5408 26th St. W., Bradenton

April 3

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Eight total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Stop sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed reach-in cooler across from floor mixer in main kitchen area: cooked pasta (52F - cold holding); cooked sausage (51F - cold holding); cream (49F - cold holding); cooked chicken (53F - cold holding). Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded food items.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Observed reach-in cooler across from floor mixer in main kitchen area: cooked pasta (52F - cold holding); cooked sausage (51F - cold holding); cream (49F - cold holding); cooked chicken (53F - cold holding). Educated person in charge on time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded food items.

Rico's Pizzeria

5408 26th St. W., Bradenton

April 4

Call back — complied. Met inspection standards.

Scuderia Italian Cuisine

4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

April 5

Follow-up needed: Warning issued.

Two total violations, with one high-priority violation:

High Priority - Dishmachine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed dishwasher machine not sanitizing properly. 10ppm. Owner set up three-part sink with sanitizer and told not to use dishmachine until fixed. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Ventura's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

6814 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key

April 2

Emergency order recommended.

Ten total violations, with two high-priority violations:

High Priority - Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw venison stored over raw fish in the left side make table cooler on the cook line. Operator removed the venison. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings on the floor of the back dry storage/chemical mop sink area located approximately 10 feet from the cooking/food prep area. Operator has called Orkin and has begun to clean the area. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Ventura's Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

6814 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key

April 3

Emergency order callback complied. Zero violations.

WingHouse Bar & Grill

5105 14th St. W., Bradenton

April 2

Emergency order recommended: Facility temporarily closed.

Sixteen total violations, with four high-priority violations:

High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed in mechanical room approximately 50 dead flying insects. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed in back kitchen area walk-in cooler raw seafood over cooked ham and pepperoni. Educated person in charge on safe refrigerator storage and emailed person in charge a copy of the handout. Person in charge removed raw shrimp. **Corrected On-Site** **Warning**

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in back kitchen area one live roach. **Warning**

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 10 rodent droppings in mechanical room near restroom. **Warning**

WingHouse Bar & Grill

5105 14th St. W., Bradenton

April 2

Emergency order callback complied. Met inspection standards.

