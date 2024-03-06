Democrat Nicole Sidman will face party-switching Rep. Tricia Cotham in House District 105

North Carolina voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose their parties’ nominees for seats in the North Carolina House and Senate in November’s general election.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. in the state’s Super Tuesday primary, where everything from presidential to local races were on the ballot.

In and around Charlotte, multiple seats in the state House and Senate were up for grabs in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Iredell, Lincoln and Gaston counties.

Among the most closely watched races is House District 105 in southeast Mecklenburg, where a trio of Democrats are squaring off to be their party’s challenger against controversial Republican incumbent Rep. Tricia Cotham.

Here are the latest results in Charlotte-area legislative races, provided by the State Board of Elections. Results are unofficial until certified:

House District 105: The race to face Tricia Cotham

Nicole Sidman, Yolonda Holmes and Terry Lansdell are the three candidates running in the Democratic primary to face Cotham, who drew local voters’ anger when she switched parties in 2023 and gave Republicans a veto-proof majority in Raleigh. With just three precincts outstanding, Sidman was headed to victory late Tuesday night.

While all three would be new to public office, they all have political experience. Sidman managed Huntersville Mayor Christy Clark’s successful House campaign, Holmes challenged Cotham in her 2022 Democratic primary and Lansdell is the director of the advocacy group BikeWalkNC.

Heading into Election Day, Sidman posted a healthy lead in fundraising.

With 15 of 18 precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m., Sidman led with 57.4% of the vote to Holmes’ 37.8% and Lansdell’s 4.8%.





Senate District 41: Four-way race to replace Natasha Marcus

In Mecklenburg’s Senate District 41, four Democrats are running to take over the seat number formerly held by Natasha Marcus. Marcus elected to run for state commissioner of insurance after she said she was drawn out of the district during redistricting.

The Democratic primary candidates are:

Caleb Theodros, former chair of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and a past candidate for Charlotte City Council District 3

Lucille Puckett, previous candidate for Charlotte mayor and the state legislature

Kendrick Cunningham, political organizer and previous candidate for Charlotte City Council District 2

And Robert Bruns, a political newcomer and retired credit union CEO.

No Republicans filed to run in the district, so Tuesday’s winner will head to Raleigh.

With 41 of 43 precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m. Theodros led with 42.7% of the vote to Puckett’s 31.3%, Cunningham’s 16.6% and Bruns’ 9.5%.

Senate District 42: Big-spending Republican primary for open seat

In Mecklenburg County’s only Republican primary for the state legislature, Republicans Jaime Daniell and Stacie McGinn are wrapping up a campaign with plenty of spending.

Both candidates gave their respective campaigns hefty loans, and both spent much of their money on outside consulting firms, campaign finance records show.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Democrat Woodson Bradley in the fall. The current District 42 representative, Democrat Rachel Hunt, is running for lieutenant governor.

With 39 of 44 precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m., McGinn led with 51.9% of the vote to Daniell’s 48.1%.

Other Charlotte-area legislative primaries

In other primary election results:

With 12 of 13 precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m., Brian Echevarria led with 51% of the vote to Kevin Crutchfield’s 49% in the Republican primary for House District 82, in Cabarrus County.

With six of 11 precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m., Beth Gardner Helfrich led with 64.6% of the vote to Lisa Jewel’s 35.5% in the Democratic primary for House District 98, in Mecklenburg County.