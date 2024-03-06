Live results for NC lieutenant governor: Rachel Hunt leads Democrats, GOP race closer

North Carolina’s executive branch will see a host of new faces next year, as several incumbents on the Council of State are seeking other offices or not running for reelection.

The Council of State includes 10 elected officials, including the governor and lieutenant governor, as well as leaders who oversee state agencies like the the Department of Justice, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Labor.

In Tuesday’s primary election, voters are determining which candidates will appear as party nominees on the general-election ballot in November.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Here are results so far in the races for lieutenant governor, auditor, treasurer, commissioners of labor, insurance and agriculture, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction. Plus, what to know about those offices and the candidates seeking their parties’ nominations for the seats.

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor is North Carolina’s second-highest elected official. The office doesn’t come with a lot of power, but the official presides over the state Senate — only voting when there is a tie — and sits on the State Board of Education, among other duties.

The incumbent, Republican Mark Robinson, is running for governor. There are 14 candidates for the job running in the primary: three Democrats and 11 Republicans.

The Democratic candidates are Ben Clark, Rachel Hunt and Mark H. Robinson.

The Republican candidates are Rivera Douthit, Jeffrey Elmore, Marlenis Hernandez Novoa, Allen Mashburn, Jim O’Neill, Sam Page, Ernest T. Reeves, Hal Weatherman, Seth Woodall, Deanna Ballard and Peter Boykin.

Auditor

The state auditor oversees the Office of the State Auditor, which conducts audits of state agencies and their use of public funds.

The incumbent, Democrat Jessica Holmes, has held the office since late last year. Gov. Roy Cooper in November appointed Holmes to serve the remainder of former State Auditor Beth Wood’s term. Wood, who was the longest-serving auditor in state history, resigned after a Wake County grand jury indicted her for misusing her state-owned vehicle for personal use.

Holmes is seeking a full four-year term in the office and was the only Democrat running for the office in the primary. She will appear on the ballot as the Democratic nominee in November.

Six Republicans are running in the GOP primary: Dave Boliek, Jack Clark, Charles Dingee, Jeff Tarte, Jim Kee, and Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street.

Bob Drach, a Libertarian, is also running.

Treasurer

The state treasurer oversees the State Health Plan, which provides coverage to more than 750,000 current and former government employees, as well as the state pension fund, which provides retirement benefits to nearly a million public employees. The treasurer is also charged with maintaining the state’s credit rating, currently the top-level AAA.

The incumbent, Republican Dale Folwell, is running for governor. Five candidates are running in the primary.

The Democratic candidates are Gabe Esparza and Wesley Harris.

The Republican candidates are Brad Briner, AJ Daoud and Rachel Johnson.

Commissioner of Labor

The commissioner of labor oversees the state Department of Labor, which is tasked with inspecting everything from rides at the State Fair to elevators — where Republican former longtime Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry became known for including her photo along with the inspection certificate.

The incumbent, Republican Josh Dobson, did not seek a second term.

Braxton Winston, a former Charlotte City Council member, was the only Democrat seeking the office. He will automatically advance to the general election in November.

There are four Republicans running for the office. Dobson endorsed Jon Hardister, a state House member who until recently served as House majority whip. The other Republican candidates are Luke Farley, Travis Wilson and Chuck Stanley.

Commissioner of Insurance

The commissioner of insurance is responsible for regulating the insurance industry by negotiating rates, investigating fraud and licensing bail bond agents.

The insurance commissioner also used to hold the role of state fire marshal until state lawmakers stripped that responsibility from the office last year.

Though it is not a role that typically receives a lot of attention, the insurance commissioner’s job has come under more scrutiny this year after exclusive reporting from The News & Observer about the hiring and travel practices of Mike Causey, the Republican incumbent.

Causey is seeking his third term as insurance commissioner. He faces two Republican challengers in the primary: Robert Brawley and Andrew Marcus.

Two Democrats are also running: Natasha Marcus and David Wheeler.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

The superintendent of public instruction leads the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, which oversees the state’s public schools and implements the laws regarding them.

The incumbent, Republican Catherine Truitt, has held the office since 2020 and is seeking reelection for a second term. She is facing a challenger, though: Michele Morrow is also running for the Republican nomination.

There are three Democrats running for the office: C.R. Katie Eddings, Maurice (Mo) Green and Kenon Crumble.

Commissioner of Agriculture

The commissioner of agriculture leads the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees and regulates state farm operations, food, drug and cosmetic testing, operation of four state farmers markets and the North Carolina State Fair, among several other areas. Agriculture is the top industry in North Carolina, contributing more than $103 billion to the state’s economy each year.

The incumbent, Republican Steve Troxler, has held the office since 2005. He faces one Republican challenger: Colby “Bear” Hammonds, who said he was denied two opportunities to state his case to voters in the weeks leading up to the primary, possibly showcasing the challenges that come with challenging a longtime incumbent.

Sarah Taber was the lone Democrat running for the office. She will automatically appear on the general election ballot in November.

Likewise, Sean Haugh was the lone Libertarian running for the office.

Secretary of State

The secretary of state oversees the state’s businesses, registers trademarks, manages land records and oversees legislative lobbyists.

The incumbent, Democrat Elaine Marshall, has held the office since 1997. She faces no challenger as she runs for her eighth term and will automatically appear on the ballot in November.

Three Republicans are running for the office: Jesse Thomas, Christine Villaverde and Chad Brown.