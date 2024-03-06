LIVE RESULTS: Mass. primary election results coming in after voters voice their choice

Results for the 2024 Massachusetts primary election are coming in after tens of thousands of Bay Staters flocked to the polls as part of Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the primary season.

Polls across the state closed at 8 p.m. and vote counts were beginning to get tallied in the presidential primaries, as well as in some cities and towns that had local elections.

The state offered in-person early voting and voting by mail. Voters could return ballots by mail, drop box or in person, as long as they were received by the close of polls.

Fifteen other states were also voting on Super Tuesday:

Alabama

Alaska (Republican primary)

American Samoa (Democratic caucus)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Iowa (Democratic primary)

Maine

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

