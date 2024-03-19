Live: Republicans go to the polls today in Presidential Preference Primary

Voters across the Treasure Coast are going to the polls today for the Presidential Preference Primary. Voting locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While election workers will be at work all day — staffing voting locations in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties — the job of voters should go relatively quickly. In St. Lucie and Indian River counties and most of Martin County, the only election on the ballot is for the Republican nomination for president.

In Sewall's Point in Martin County, two candidates — Vinny Barile and Diane Kimes — are running to fill the unexpired Town Commission term of James Campo, who resigned at the end of 2023.

All voters will see seven Republicans running for president, although all but Donald Trump already have suspended their campaigns.

Only registered Republicans will vote in Tuesday's primary. The Florida Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as its only candidate and chose him for the Nov. 5 General Election, so there will be no Democratic presidential preference primary.

There are 203,174 registered Republicans on the Treasure Coast, according to Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River county supervisors of elections offices.

Small turnout predicted

All three Treasure Coast supervisors of elections — Vicki Davis, Leslie Swan and Gertrude Walker — are predicting small voter turnout today.

"Now that President Biden and Donald Trump have secured the delegates for the nomination for their party, it seems like it's a little anticlimactic," said Swan, Indian River County elections supervisor.

Davis and Walker echoed Swan's sentiment.

Davis, who oversees elections in Martin County, noticed a drop in voter participation after Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican race on March 6.

"It's a very quiet election," Davis said.

Here's are the elections supervisors' turnout predictions for today's election:

Indian River: 20%-25%

St. Lucie: 16%-20%

Martin: 16%-18%

St. Lucie County Elections Supervisor Walker said her predictions mirror the 2004 Presidential Preference Primary, which had only a Democratic primary. Then, turnout was 15.8%.

The last time Florida had only a single-party presidential preference primary election was 2012, when the Republican ballot was led by Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul, Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum.

2020 Presidential Preference Primary turnout

Indian River: 33.3%

St. Lucie: 30.44%

Martin: 31.17%

