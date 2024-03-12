Live Oak Middle School given state recognition

Mar. 11—Live Oak Middle School was named a 2024 California School to Watch by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the state Department of Education announced recently.

As one of 52 high-performing middle grade schools in the state, Live Oak Middle School was redesignated as a School to Watch after demonstrating sustained progress.

In order to earn this distinction, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle grades experts. Schools must be reevaluated every three years to retain their status, the department said.

Live Oak Middle School was first designated as a School to Watch in 2018. Principal Parm Virk previously attributed the school's distinction as a "testament to the lasting and meaningful work" faculty have carried out over the years.

This year, there were 16 new Schools to Watch along with 36 schools that were redesignated. According to the Department of Education, there are 200 California Schools to Watch altogether.

"Congratulations to these exceptional schools for making a great impact on students. I want to thank the staff, administrators, teachers, and families at these schools for ensuring all students get the education they need to realize their potential," Thurmond said in a statement. "These schools are outstanding examples of how educational innovation and a dedicated school community can close opportunity gaps and keep students engaged and learning through a critical stage in their K — 12 journey."