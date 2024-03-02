Live Oak city manager to exit: City council expected to appoint an acting manager with Palmer set to leave

Mar. 1—The Live Oak City Council will be discussing the possible appointment of an acting city manager at its next meeting after agreeing to part ways with its current city manager, Aaron Palmer.

According to minutes from a closed session on Feb. 13, the council "agreed to enter into a separation agreement" with Palmer. On March 6, during a closed session portion of the next city council meeting, officials will discuss the appointment of his possibly temporary replacement.

The Appeal reached out to Palmer for comment, but did not receive a response as of press time Friday. Vice Mayor Nancy Santana, who has expressed some frustration with Palmer during his tenure, also did not respond to a request for comment on the matter as of press time Friday.

Live Oak City Clerk Clarissa Menchaca told the Appeal that Palmer's last day as city manager will be March 8.

Palmer was first hired by the city of Live Oak as its interim city manager in April 2019, replacing Joe Aguilar, who had held the interim position since April 2018.

"I'm very excited," Palmer said at the time. "I'm looking forward to working with city staff and the council."

Live Oak Councilmember Lakhvir Ghag, who was mayor at the time, said in April 2019 that the city had chosen Palmer out of a pool of three applicants.

"Mr. Palmer seems like a real good character, and with his background we expect him to show good leadership qualities," Ghag previously said. "We are going to give him an opportunity to show what he can do for the city. After 90 days, we will review and decide if it's the right fit."

Before his arrival in Live Oak, Palmer had served as city manager for Canyon Lake for three years, the Appeal previously reported. Prior to his time in Canyon Lake, he served in various administrative positions, including as a city administrator in Highland City, Utah, a deputy city manager in Adelanto, and as an assistant city manager in Patterson.