Live northcentral Ohio weather updates: Tornado warnings, watches

Editor's note: Gannett's Center for Community Journalism sites across Ohio are making this report free for everyone to view as a public service. If you already subscribe, thank you. If not, please consider supporting your local publication.

Return for updates.

Ohio tornado watches, warnings in effect

Tornado watches, warnings and other severe weather alerts are in place across northwestern and northcentral Ohio Thursday night.

Watches are in place until 1 a.m. for Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry and Tuscarawas County, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was in effect until 9:30 p.m. in southern Medina, northeastern Ashland and northern Wayne counties, according to the weather service in Cleveland.

A tornado watch will be in effect until midnight for Richland, Marion, Crawford, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lucas, Knox, Wood, Hancock, Morrow, Seneca, Wyandot and Huron counties, according to Rick Garuckas, a meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

More: Tornado watch issued Thursday evening for northwestern and northcentral Ohio

Flash flood warnings have been issued until 12:45 a.m. for northern Ashland, southern Huron and northern Richland counties.

Seek shelter in severe weather

Whether practicing in a tornado drill or sheltering during a warning, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness encourages Ohioans to D.U.C.K:

D - Go DOWN to the lowest level

U - Get UNDER something

C - COVER your head

K - KEEP in shelter until the storm has passed

Track power outages in Ohio

Use the Data Central page from your local publication to track power outages across your area. To report outages contact your supplier directly.

Outage maps:

Elsewhere in Ohio

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Tornado warnings, watches across central Ohio