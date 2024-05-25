More Severe weather moving across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The 4Warn Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into Oklahoma Saturday evening.

According to KFOR Meteorologist Damien Lodes, storms may move into the OKC Metro/I-35 corridor around 7pm. Large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall possible.

4Warn Storm Team tracks severe weather.

News 4 has multiple storm trackers out across the state.

