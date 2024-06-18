Live: Minnehaha auditor appears before commission after week casting doubt on 2020 election

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson will appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday before the Minnehaha County Commission to discuss a post-election audit for the county's 2024 primary election.

What's unclear is how much time she, the commission and the general public will spend talking about the claims she's made over the past week that the county's votes in the 2020 election could have been altered by an algorithm, which the South Dakota Secretary of State's office has called "mostly taken out of context of what is fact and used to run her own narrative."

Minnehaha county auditor Leah Anderson assists ballot counters during primary day on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Minnehaha County Administration building in Sioux Falls.

Between a press release sent out early last week and appearances on several right-wing internet programs, including an interview with election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Anderson has stated that she shared county data from the 2020 election with a data expert named Jeffrey O'Donnell.

O'Donnell is known for creating a 2022 report alleging "evidence of potentially unauthorized and illegal manipulation of tabulated vote data" in two elections in Mesa County, Colorado.

While a report from the county's Republican district attorney found "extensive evidence that the conclusions in Report 3 are false," the results from Mesa County form the basis of O'Donnell's claim that "the United States of America was the victim of a coordinated multi-state conspiracy to defraud the 2020 General Election."

Examining cast vote records in affected counties, O'Donnell claims, reveals "mathematically impossible" voting patterns that he has dubbed "The Mesa Pattern," which he says is also present in Minnehaha County's voting data and that he claims can alter absentee ballots.

A federal elections expert disputed many of the claims made by O'Donnell, telling the Argus Leader that O'Donnell had "a deep misunderstanding of how elections work."

Anderson has said she doesn't completely understand the issues laid out by O'Donnell, but has signaled that she believes in the algorithm theory, telling conservative TV host Brannon Howse, "The other issue is what appears to be the same algorithm as the Mesa 3."

Anderson has had a rocky history with the commission, who told Howse were "hostile" to her. Commissioner Joe Kippley called her performance "embarrassing" and "disappointing" late last year after she said she wasn't sure she could trust the county's election system, and briefly attempted to remove her from a group of employees scheduled to receive raises.

Commission meetings are often filled with Anderson's supporters, many of whom are members of the South Dakota Canvassing Group, who want to see bans on voting machines and mail-in voting.

Anderson has released no evidence of any of these claims outside of the press release, and in the last few days has agreed to, rescheduled and eventually declined an interview with the Argus Leader about the claims, citing a heavy workload and deadlines for a post-election audit.

