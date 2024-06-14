Massive hole opens up in Hernando County

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A massive hole has opened in Hernando County.

The hole is on a plot of land near Mississippi Kite Ave. and Marvelwood Road in Weeki Wachee.





Cadie Nowazzyk, who moved to Weeki Wachee from Clearwater, called it “alarming” that something like this could happen in her backyard.

“Ya, it is Florida and you don’t expect to see it and it is kind of alarming,” Nowazzky told News Channel 8. “But you have hope that when such rainfall happens we learn better practices and not create possible disasters like this.”

This week, many areas of Florida experienced heavy rain, leading to Governor DeSantis declaring a state of emergency for multiple Florida counties.

New Channel 8 reached out to Hernando County Officials who said the hole is on private property.

