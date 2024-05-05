If you live in the Manchester-Hooksett area, watch out for road workers

May 5—The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced several projects that will start this week in Manchester, Hooksett and Allenstown that could affect travel.

—Road work began Sunday on Interstate 93 in Hooksett. This work will require lane closures on the northbound and southbound sides of I-93 from mile marker 27 to mile marker 32.

Weather and temperature permitting, paving will begin at approximately 8 p.m. each night and end the following morning by 5 a.m., Sunday through Friday.

This project involves resurfacing existing roadways on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, the Hooksett Toll Plaza, and full width inlays of the Exit 11 ramps in Hooksett.

Pike Industries of Belmont is the contractor for the $4 million project, which has a final completion date of September 2024.

—A multi-bridge rehabilitation project on Interstate 93, in the northbound travel lanes between exits 6 and 8 in Manchester, starts Monday.

Construction operations will require nightly lane closures for the installation of permanent lane shifts required to facilitate phased bridge rehabilitation on the I-93 northbound bridges over Wellington Road and Stevens Pond.

This work is expected to be completed over a two-week period and will take place from approximately 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day.

E.D. Swett of Concord is the general contractor for this $10.1 million maintenance and preservation bridge project which is expected to finish in October 2025.

—Paving operations will begin Monday on the northbound and southbound lanes from the Manchester/Hooksett town line to Route 28 in Allenstown.

This work is scheduled to be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and will require the use of lane closures and alternating one-way traffic to perform the work. This work is expected to take six to eight weeks, however additional workdays may be required due to weather conditions.

Continental Paving Inc. of Londonderry is the contractor for the $5.9 million project, which has a final completion date of September 2024.