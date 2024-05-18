Mother, fiancée, friends honor fallen officer Jacob Derbin during candlelight vigil

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio continues to mourn the loss of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

The Cuyahoga Heights community gathered at Ralph P. Adams Football Stadium Thursday night to wrap their arms around his family. A candlelight vigil was held at 7:30 p.m. to remember his life and the light he was in the community.

Jacob graduated from Cuyahoga Heights High School in 2018.

Remembering officers killed in line of duty in NE Ohio

His mother, Dawn Derbin, beamed with pride, telling FOX 8, “I’m his biggest cheerleader. I always told him and said ‘I’m proud of you’ and how lucky that I get to have three boys.”

Jacob’s brothers said they looked up to him.

“He would just light up the room, always joking,” said brother Toran Cline.

“He cooked for us as a family,” said brother Gavin Cline.

During the vigil, his service was acknowledged by the show of support from fellow law enforcement all across Northeast Ohio.

His fiancée, who also spoke out during the vigil, reflected on the first time they met during an interview with FOX 8.

“Both our teams made it to the football state championships. I was a cheerleader on the other team, he was a football player,” said Liv Wuebker. “They were all crying because they just lost, but I think we made them giggle a little bit.”

They were supposed to get married on July 27.

“We always joked our kids would have the best blue eyes,” she said.

Watch: Caravan honors fallen officers, including Jacob Derbin

“He was ripped away from us so quickly, right before he was about to have the happiest time of his life,” said friend Erika Bacci.

Candles lit the night with memories as family and friends honored Jacob’s life and his service to the community.

“What does it say about my boy and how much he was loved? And how much they are there for us,” Dawn said.

Watch the full vigil below:

This is the latest of several vigils and memorials held for the fallen officer, whose funeral services at Saint Columbkille Parish will begin at 11 a.m. this Saturday. Read more about arrangements here.

Derbin, 23, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at a home over the weekend. The 24-year-old suspect was later found dead after an 18-hour manhunt.

