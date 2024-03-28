LIVE LOOK: Flames engulf historic Cleveland church

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Massive flames could be seen shooting from an abandoned Cleveland church early Thursday morning.

The building was fully engulfed as SkyFOX was over the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m.

According to FOX 8’s Patty Harken, the located near the corner of E. 91st Street and Miles Park and has been identified as the former Pentecostal Determine Church of God .

According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s website, the church was built in 1872.

According to fire officials, the building is vacant and so far no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said the building is four stories tall and there is a concern walls could collapse. Fire crews are battling the blaze from the outside and will only enter the building if they believe someone is inside.

Officials also noted the roof of the church was already off the building and there was other structural damage to the building before the fire occured.

It’s not clear at this point what started the fire.

