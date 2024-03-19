Live Lee County election updates: Voters head to polls in GOP presidential primary

8 a.m. | The first hour of voting complete

The first hour of voting is complete today in Lee County, with 11 more to go until the precincts close at 7 p.m. so keep checking back here as we follow the day's events.

While a few of us have been distracted by the start of NCAA basketball's March Madness and how Indiana State was unfairly left out, another competition is going on at the moment in Florida known as the Presidential Preference Primary.

Previously: Election 2024: Voting in Lee for Florida's presidential primary

But not much madness is expected on this particular Tuesday in Lee. There's only one team competing because it's a closed primary election, meaning only Republicans get to vote, according to Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle.

Folks registered as a Democrat or with a minor political party or with no affiliation at all don't get to play this time around. Based on Florida's ballot certification, the only Democrat running is the incumbent, President Joe Biden. The Nov. 5 general election will give everyone a chance to choose the nation's top dog.

As for Republicans, several candidates have suspended their campaigns but didn't submit a formal withdrawal by mid-December, meaning they remain on today's ballot.

Fox TV affiliate: Trump faces backlash over weekend campaign rhetoric; debate over 'bloodbath' comment

Along with former President Trump, others still listed include Florida's Ron DeSantis and former governors Nikki R. Haley of South Carolina, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and Chris Christie of New Jersey. Only DeSantis among those candidates has endorsed Trump, who also has not received the backing of his former Vice President Mike Pence.

And yes, polls close at 7 p.m. However, Doyle said those already in line before that time ― if there is a line ― will be able to cast their ballot.

Just make sure you're in the right place, he said.

Residents must vote in their assigned precinct, which can be found on your voter information card, on the Lee elections site, or by calling the agency at (239) 533-8383.

Keep checking back today for more updates.

