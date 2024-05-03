Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Merriam: Road closed

There is a road closure from Shawnee Mission Parkway to I-35 South.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 9:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:43 p.m.

Shawnee: Kessler Lane temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Kessler Lane from exit 229 to I-35 South.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 8:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 8:25 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions in Liberty

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain in Liberty, from MO-291 to I-35/MO-33/North Lightburne Street.

The event impacts 0.92 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:21 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:26 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 North in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from exit 8A to exit 8C on I-35 North.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:13 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on Northeast 46th Terrace in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on Northeast 46th Terrace from exit 1B to I-35 North.

The event impacts 0.87 miles.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:07 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-35 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, from Brighton Avenue/Exit 10 to I-29/US-71/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 0.79 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 5:03 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:07 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from 16th Avenue/Exit 5 to Parvin Road/Exit 8 on I-29/I-35.

The event impacts 1.07 miles.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:32 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:43 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-35 from I-29/US-71/Exit 8 to Brighton Avenue/Exit 10.

The impacted road section is 1.64 miles long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:21 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:31 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-29/I-35 in North Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-29/I-35 from 16th Avenue/Exit 5 to Parvin Road/Exit 8.

The event impacts 0.95 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:16 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-29 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-29 from I-35 to MO-283/Exit 1.

The event affects 1.12 miles.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:12 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-35 South in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between exit 2A and exit 2W on I-35 South.

The report was issued Thursday at 4 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:07 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-35 in Olathe

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-35, between Old K-56/Exit 217 and 119th Street/Exit 220.

The impacted road section is 0.66 miles long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 3:53 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:55 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-70, from I-670/I-70/Exit 2 to 18th Street/Exit 4.

The event impacts 1.35 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:07 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-435 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-435, from I-70/Exit 63 to Eastwood Trafficway/Exit 65.

The event affects 1.36 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:28 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:43 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between The Paseo/Exit 3 and 18th Street/Exit 4 on I-70.

The event impacts 1.29 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:20 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:37 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-70 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from I-670/I-70/Exit 2 to Admiral Boulevard/Exit 2 on I-70.

The event impacts 0.54 miles.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:33 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:37 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Kansas 5 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:59 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 11:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from Front Street/Exit 57 to MO-210/Exit 55 on I-435.

The event impacts 1.08 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 4:04 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:01 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-435 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border to Holmes Road/Exit 74 on I-435.

The event affects 0.79 miles.

The incident was reported Thursday at 4:15 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:19 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on eastbound I-435 in Overland Park

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 from Nall Avenue/Exit 77 to State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border.

The impacted road section is 0.86 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:01 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-435 in Overland Park

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-435, from Quivira Road/Exit 82 to Nall Avenue/Exit 77.

The impacted road section is 2.22 miles long.

The report was issued Thursday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:55 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on eastbound I-435 in Overland Park

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-435, between Nall Avenue/Exit 77 and State Line Road/Exit 75/MO--KS State Border.

The event affects 0.92 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 3:47 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 3:49 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on eastbound I-470 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-470 between I-435/US-71/Exit 1 and View High Drive/Exit 5.

The event impacts 3.39 miles.

The warning was issued at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:13 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:13 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on northbound I-435 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435 between US-24/Winner Road/Exit 59 and MO-210/Exit 55.

The impacted road section is 1.76 miles long.

The warning was released on Thursday at 5:14 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:26 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from 12th Street/Exit 2 to I-70/US-169/US-24/Exit 2 on I-35.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 5:11 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:13 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on Admiral Boulevard in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on Admiral Boulevard between Admiral Boulevard exit 2H and US-24 East.

The event impacts 700 feet.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 4:18 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:25 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 103rd Street to I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 760 feet.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 12:59 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-635 between Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 and I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue.

The event impacts 1.08 miles.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:46 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:01 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound US-69 in Lenexa

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-69, between 87th Street and I-35.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 4:50 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:55 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound US-69 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain from 87th Street to I-35 on US-69.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:35 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 4:37 p.m.

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound I-635 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-635, from Metropolitan Avenue/Exit 2 to I-35/US-69/Metcalf Avenue.

The event impacts 1.08 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:14 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:31 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on westbound I-35 in Merriam

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and US-69/Exit 225.

The event affects 2.28 miles.

The warning was issued Thursday at 4:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:13 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-40/US-71, from 85th Street to Bannister Road.

The impacted road section is 1.15 miles long.

The report was issued Thursday at 4:56 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 5:26 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on US-71 South between East Gregory Boulevard and 85th Street.

The event affects 0.94 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 5:19 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 5:26 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-40/US-71 in Grandview

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-40/US-71 from 155th Street to 140th Street.

The event affects 0.59 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:50 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:55 p.m.

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between East Gregory Boulevard and East 55th Street on the Bruce R Watkins Expressway/US-71.

The impacted road section is 1.57 miles long.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:52 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 4:55 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on I-40/US-71, from MO-150 to Main Street.

The impacted road section is 0.81 miles long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 3:03 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:37 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

Authorities issue traffic alert for dangerous driving conditions amid heavy rain on US-71 South, from East 63rd Street to 85th Street.

The event affects 1.90 miles.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 4:28 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:31 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on northbound US-71 North in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from Admiral Boulevard exit 2H to Front Street exit 4 on US-71 North.

The warning was released on Thursday at 4:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:31 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-40/US-71 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning from 85th Street to Bannister Road on I-40/US-71.

The impacted road section is 1.48 miles long.

The warning was issued at 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:07 p.m.

