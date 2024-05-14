Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Shawnee: West 67th Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on West 67th Street from exit 228A to I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The incident report was issued Monday at 10:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is a crash on I-70 between Turner Diagonal Fwy/Exit 415 and 57th Street/Exit 417.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 7:44 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 7:46 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 5:45 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:49 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 5:49 p.m.

