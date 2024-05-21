Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 from I-70/Exit 4 to Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The impacted road section is 0.84 miles long.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:10 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 10:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-635 in Kansas City' on May 20th at 10:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 4:58 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 20th at 5:05 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 10:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 20th at 10:30 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

US-69 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70/US-40/Exit 420 and Ruby Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 1.24 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 7:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 closed in Kansas City' on May 20th at 8:04 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 20th at 4:08 p.m.

