Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

North 110th Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at North 110th Street and I-435 South in Kansas City.

The event affects 0.52 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 2:38 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 5:44 p.m.

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 4:23 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 4:27 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Hickory Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Hickory Street from I-670 West to Union Avenue.

The event impacts 310 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 8:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 10:07 p.m.

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from East 16th Street to I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The incident was reported Sunday at 9:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 9:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Holmes Street closed

There is a road closure on Holmes Street from I-670 West to East 11th Street.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 4:36 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 4:39 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:49 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

