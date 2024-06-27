Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash update: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.78 miles long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 3:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m.

Kansas City: West 25 Street closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street from West Pennway Street to I-35 North.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 1:22 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 1:27 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Orville Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Orville Avenue between I-70 exit 4B and I-70 West.

The warning was issued at 2:06 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:32 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on I-435 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway/Exit 6 and 87th Street/Exit 3 on southbound I-435.

The impacted road section is 1.07 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m.

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 4:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:32 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound US-69

A crash has been reported on US-69 from 95th Street to 87th Street.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 4:26 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:32 p.m.

