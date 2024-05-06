Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-670/I-70/Exit 2 and 11th Street/Exit 2 on I-70.

The incident was reported Sunday at 1:21 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 1:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on May 5th at 1:23 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Kansas 5 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Sunday at 4:23 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:28 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Kansas 5 temporarily closed' on May 5th at 4:29 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 540 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Monday at 1:04 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on May 6th at 1:05 a.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed' on May 5th at 9:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-35 in Kansas City

Drivers urged to exercise caution as heavy rain prompts traffic warning between Paseo Boulevard and US-24/Independence Avenue on I-35.

The event affects 0.46 miles.

The warning was issued Sunday at 12:08 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 1:22 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Heavy rain prompts traffic warning on southbound I-35 in Kansas City' on May 5th at 1:23 p.m.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between The Paseo exit 4A and exit 2J on US-71 South.

The incident was reported Sunday at 2:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Traffic alert issued due to heavy rain conditions on southbound US-71 South in Kansas City' on May 5th at 3:41 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.