Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here's your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You'll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Overland Park: Monarch Highway temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-35 North / West 87th Street Parkway to I-35 South in Overland Park.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 8:40 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Overland Park: Monarch Highway temporarily closed' on May 8th at 9:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 49

Current Incidents:

East Frontage Road temporarily closed in Grandview

There is a road closure on East Frontage Road from South USouth Highway 71 to I-49 South.

The event impacts 920 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 11:28 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'East Frontage Road temporarily closed in Grandview' on May 8th at 11:31 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 and I-70/Exit 4 on southbound I-635.

The impacted road section is 0.52 miles long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 8th at 10:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Harry Darby Memorial Highway temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70 exit 4A and I-635 North in Kansas City.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 9 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Harry Darby Memorial Highway temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 8th at 1:45 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 11:11 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 11:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City' on May 8th at 11:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 to K-32/Kansas Avenue/Exit 3 on southbound I-635.

The event affects 1.18 miles.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 8th at 11:07 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 10:25 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 8th at 10:26 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 7:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 8th at 7:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 4.27 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 8th at 3:08 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The traffic alert was released Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 8th at 3:08 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Beardsley Road closed

The road is closed at Beardsley Road and US-169 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 990 feet long.

The warning was issued at 2:49 p.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Beardsley Road closed' on May 8th at 2:55 p.m.

