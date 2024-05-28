Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Mulberry Street: bridge closed from exit 2A to I-35 South

A bridge is closed on Mulberry Street in Kansas City between exit 2A and I-35 South

The report was issued Monday at 5:41 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 10:01 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Mulberry Street: bridge closed from exit 2A to I-35 South' on May 27th at 10:02 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed

The road is closed between US-71 North and I-435 North in Kansas City.

The report was issued Monday at 9:06 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 9:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: U. S. Highway 71 temporarily closed' on May 27th at 9:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The warning was issued at 3:20 p.m. on Monday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 3:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City' on May 27th at 3:27 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Hillcrest Road closed

There is a road closure on Hillcrest Road from exit 1 to I-470 East.

The impacted road section is 890 feet long.

The warning was released on Monday at 9:06 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 9:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Hillcrest Road closed' on May 27th at 9:14 p.m.

U. S. Highway 71 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-49 North to I-470 East in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:04 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 9:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'U. S. Highway 71 closed in Kansas City' on May 27th at 9:08 p.m.

Kansas City: I-40/US-71 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on I-40/US-71 between I-470/US-50 and I-435.

The event impacts 0.51 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 9 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 9:07 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-40/US-71 temporarily closed' on May 27th at 9:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 6:58 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 27th at 6:58 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

US-69 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between K-32/Kansas Avenue and Ruby Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 1.10 miles.

The report was issued Monday at 9:58 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 11:47 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 closed in Kansas City' on May 27th at 11:47 p.m.

Kansas City: US-69 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on US-69 from Steele Road to K-32/Kansas Avenue.

The event affects 1.27 miles.

The incident report was issued Monday at 10:29 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: US-69 temporarily closed' on May 27th at 10:38 p.m.

US-69 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-70/US-40/Exit 420 to K-32/Kansas Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 740 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 9:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'US-69 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 27th at 9:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 71

Current Incidents:

I-40/US-71 closed in Grandview

The road is closed between Harry South Truman Drive and Longview Road in Grandview.

The event impacts 1.14 miles.

The warning was issued at 9:39 p.m. on Monday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 9:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-40/US-71 closed in Grandview' on May 27th at 9:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.