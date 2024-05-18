Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

I-670: tunnel closed eastbound between Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) and I-35/Exit 2T

A tunnel is closed on I-670 in Kansas City from Wyoming Street/Genesee St/Exit 1B (WB) to I-35/Exit 2T.

The event impacts 0.54 miles.

The report was issued Friday at 9:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas 5 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The traffic alert was reported Friday at 11:50 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 11:56 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kaw Drive Frontage Road closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kaw Drive Frontage Road from exit 418B to I-635 North.

The warning was issued at 11:42 p.m. on Friday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Incident on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-670 from Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) to Locust Street/Truman Road/Exit 2Q (WB).

The event impacts 0.98 miles.

The warning was issued Friday at 8:57 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 9 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 770 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:57 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event affects 620 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 6:58 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 151st Street to Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 4 p.m.

