Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 North and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:40 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:55 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

