Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Shawnee: West 67th Street closed

The road is closed between exit 228A and I-35 South in Shawnee.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The incident was reported Saturday at 10:06 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Kansas 5 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The incident was reported Saturday at 4:14 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 4:19 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:47 a.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from 103rd Street to I-435 on southbound US-69.

The event impacts 760 feet.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:03 p.m.

