Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 North and West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:14 p.m.

West 25 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 North.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 8:08 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Summit Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure at Summit Street and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 350 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 6:39 p.m.

West 167th Street closed in Gardner

The road is closed from I-35 North to South Hedge Lane in Gardner.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:46 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:52 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 South and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 11:38 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 5:17 p.m.

Reports of a crash on northbound I-35

A crash has been reported on I-35 between Johnson Drive/Exit 229 and I-635/Exit 231.

The impacted road section is 0.76 miles long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 2:53 p.m.

Warning in Overland Park: Crash reported on northbound I-35

There has been a crash on I-35 between Antioch Road/Exit 230 and I-635/Exit 231.

The event affects 480 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 2:47 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-70 in Basehor

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-70 between US-40/US-59/Exit 204 and K-7/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 450 feet long.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 10:03 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:05 p.m.

Crash update: I-70

There has been a crash on westbound I-70 between I-670/I-70 and U P RR Service Road/Exit 421.

The event impacts 780 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 8:57 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Drivers cautioned as heavy rain triggers traffic concerns on northbound I-435/I-29 in Kansas City

A traffic advisory has been issued for hazardous driving conditions attributed to heavy rain on I-435/I-29 between I-435 (Kansas City) (East)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15.

The impacted road section is 0.71 miles long.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 10:33 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:35 p.m.

Heavy rain prompts traffic advisory on eastbound I-435/I-29 in Platte City

A traffic warning has been issued for hazardous driving conditions due to heavy rain between I-435 (Kansas City) (West)/I-29 and Mexico City Avenue/Exit 15 on I-435/I-29.

The event impacts 0.88 miles.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 10:27 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:29 p.m.

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The report was issued Tuesday at 9:05 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

State Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at State Avenue and I-635 South.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 6:02 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:50 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street closed

The road is closed from East 18th Street to I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 610 feet.

The warning was issued at 3:47 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 3:53 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 11:39 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

