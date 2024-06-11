Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Overland Park: Purple Heart Trail temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Purple Heart Trail from exit 1A to I-35 South.

The warning was issued Monday at 7:05 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 7:07 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Summit Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure at Summit Street and I-35 South.

The event affects 500 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 1:34 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 2:13 p.m.

West Pennway Terrace closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West Pennway Terrace between West Pennway Street and I-35 South.

The event affects 160 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Sunday at 1:34 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Monday at 2:13 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Donahoo Road closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Donahoo Road between exit 16 and I-435 North.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:37 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 18th Street in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Monday at 5:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 7:01 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 440 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 11:43 p.m.

I-70 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-70 between 11th Street/Exit 2 and I-35/US-40/US-71/US-24/Exit 2.

The incident was reported Monday at 9:41 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 9:43 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

