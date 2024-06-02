Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Merriam Drive temporarily closed in Shawnee

The road is closed from exit 230 to I-35 South in Shawnee.

The warning was issued at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 10:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Harry Darby Memorial Highway temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Harry Darby Memorial Highway between I-70 exit 4A and I-70 East.

The warning was issued at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

I-70 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on I-70 between Manchester Trafficway/Exit 7 and Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event affects 1.15 miles.

The warning was released on Saturday at 8:18 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:35 p.m.

Wheeling Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between East US Highway 40 and I-70 East in Kansas City.

The report was issued Saturday at 10:21 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 10:24 p.m.

I-70 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Van Brunt Boulevard/Exit 6 to US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 in Kansas City.

The event impacts 960 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 8:37 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 8:41 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 from US-40/31st Street/Exit 7 to I-435/Exit 8.

The impacted road section is 0.99 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Saturday at 7:54 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 7:59 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Enterprise Drive closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Enterprise Drive from Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A to I-435 South.

The event affects 790 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 9:22 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 9:29 p.m.

Enterprise Drive closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Enterprise Drive between Blue Ridge Cutoff exit 8A and I-435 South.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 9:24 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Kansas Avenue and I-635 South.

The event affects 480 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 12:46 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 12:49 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 10:29 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 770 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 3:37 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-69 North closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on US-69 North from I-35 (Kansas City) (North) to I-435.

The impacted road section is 980 feet long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 10 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 6:42 p.m.

