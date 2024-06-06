Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 25 Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on West 25 Street between West Pennway Street and I-35 North.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 12:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 10:32 p.m.

West 67th Street temporarily closed in Shawnee

There is a road closure on West 67th Street between exit 228A and I-35 South.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 9:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 9:51 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 North and West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 9:08 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from I-35 South to Summit Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 170 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 11:42 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:33 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 South and West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 320 feet.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 11:42 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on I-35 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed from 24th Street/Exit 232 to I-635/Exit 231 on southbound I-35.

The event affects 1.06 miles.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 9 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Warning: Crash on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

A crash has been reported on I-70 from K-7/Exit 224 to 110th Street/Exit 410.

The event affects 480 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 2:46 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:52 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 between 110th Street/Exit 410 and I-435/Exit 411.

The impacted road section is 460 feet long.

The report was issued Wednesday at 2:38 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 2:40 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The report was issued Wednesday at 5:09 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:10 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Metropolitan Avenue closed

There is a road closure on Metropolitan Avenue between Metropolitan Avenue exit 2A and I-635 North.

The event impacts 190 feet.

The report was issued Wednesday at 11:21 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:46 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 18th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to West 20th Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 550 feet.

The warning was issued at 10:34 a.m. on Wednesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:27 p.m.

Summit Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from West 20th Street to I-670 East in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 660 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 1:23 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from Blue Valley Parkway to College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.16 miles long.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event affects 2.44 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m.

Lane on I-35 closed in Shawnee

One lane is closed between US-56/US-69/Exit 228 and 75th Street/Exit 227 on westbound I-35.

The event affects 1.05 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 9 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m.

