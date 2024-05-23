Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Monarch Highway temporarily closed in Overland Park

The road is closed from I-35 North / West 87th Street Parkway to I-35 South in Overland Park.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 9:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 11:26 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70

A crash has been reported on I-70 from 110th Street/Exit 410 to I-435/Exit 411.

The event impacts 510 feet.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 4:48 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 4:52 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Kansas Turnpike closed

The road is closed from exit 411A to I-435 South in Kansas City.

The incident report was issued Wednesday at 5:38 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 5:40 p.m.

Interstate 470

Current Incidents:

Incident on eastbound I-470 in Lee's Summit

There is an incident on I-470 from View High Drive/Exit 5 to US-50/MO-350/Exit 7.

The event affects 0.99 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 6:47 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Wednesday at 6:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued at 10:56 p.m. on Monday, and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Wednesday at 8:33 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 2:03 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.55 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Wednesday at 6:52 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 151st Street and Blue Valley Parkway on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.47 miles.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Wednesday at 3:52 p.m.

