Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 67th Street closed in Shawnee

The road is closed between exit 228A and I-35 South in Shawnee.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The warning was issued Thursday at 11:10 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:12 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 South and West Pennway Street.

The event impacts 660 feet.

The incident was reported Thursday at 10:10 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:50 p.m.

Crash update: I-35

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-35 between West 87th Street/Exit 225 and 75th Street/Exit 227.

The event impacts 0.78 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 4:40 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:51 p.m.

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 2:27 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between 103rd Street and I-435 on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 910 feet long.

The warning was released on Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 12:24 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound US-69 in Overland Park

A crash has been reported on US-69 between 135th Street and Blue Valley Parkway.

The event affects 0.91 miles.

The report was issued Thursday at 5:36 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 5:38 p.m.

U.S. 169

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

US-169 South: bridge closed from West Fifth Street to I-70 West

A bridge is closed on southbound US-169 South in Kansas City between West Fifth Street and I-70 West

The event affects 380 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 1:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 1:57 p.m.

