Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 25 Street closed

There is a road closure on West 25 Street from West Pennway Street to I-35 North.

The event impacts 330 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 4:34 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 25 Street closed' on June 25th at 4:42 p.m.

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street from I-35 North to West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Tuesday at 4:10 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed' on June 25th at 4:12 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Orville Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Orville Avenue between I-70 exit 4B and I-70 West.

The warning was issued at 11:21 p.m. on Tuesday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 11:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Orville Avenue closed in Kansas City' on June 25th at 11:24 p.m.

Ella Fitzgerald Lane closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from East 12th Street to I-70 West in Kansas City.

The event affects 970 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Ella Fitzgerald Lane closed in Kansas City' on June 25th at 7 p.m.

East 14th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70 West and East 12th Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 970 feet.

The warning was issued Tuesday at 6:49 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 6:54 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'East 14th Street closed in Kansas City' on June 25th at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Shawnee Mission Parkway temporarily closed in Shawnee

The road is closed between Shawnee Mission Parkway West and I-435 South in Shawnee.

The warning was issued at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Tuesday at 10:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Shawnee Mission Parkway temporarily closed in Shawnee' on June 25th at 10:42 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 16th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 450 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 10:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 25th at 10:24 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-670 East and East 16th Street in Kansas City.

The event impacts 450 feet.

The traffic alert was released Tuesday at 1:22 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Tuesday at 6:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on June 25th at 6:24 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 8:48 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 25th at 8:48 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Tuesday at 3:24 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on June 25th at 3:24 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.