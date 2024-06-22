Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Overland Park: Purple Heart Trail temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Purple Heart Trail from exit 1A to I-35 South.

The warning was released on Friday at 9 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

West 20th Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-35 North and Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 8:17 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 6:18 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Harry Darby Memorial Highway closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Harry Darby Memorial Highway between I-70 exit 4A and I-635 North.

The event impacts 830 feet.

The warning was issued at 12 a.m. on Friday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 12:15 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Walnut Street from East 17th Street to I-670 East.

The event impacts 850 feet.

The incident report was issued Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 10:03 p.m.

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 17th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 850 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 10:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 440 feet.

The warning was released on Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

US-69 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between I-70/I-670 and I-70/US-40/Exit 420 in Kansas City.

The event affects 980 feet.

The warning was issued at 7:41 p.m. on Friday, and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Friday at 7:46 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

