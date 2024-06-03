Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

South Hedge Lane closed in Olathe

There is a road closure at South Hedge Lane and I-35 North.

The warning was issued at 12:46 p.m. on Thursday, and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'South Hedge Lane closed in Olathe' on June 2nd at 3:31 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Kansas Avenue temporarily closed

The road is closed at Kansas Avenue and I-635 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 360 feet.

The warning was issued Saturday at 11:42 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 5:29 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Kansas Avenue temporarily closed' on June 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Metropolitan Avenue exit 2A to I-635 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 190 feet.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 4:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Metropolitan Avenue closed in Kansas City' on June 2nd at 4:42 p.m.

Kansas City: Metropolitan Avenue closed

The road is closed from Metropolitan Avenue / South 45th Street to I-635 South in Kansas City.

The event affects 950 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Saturday at 9:25 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 3:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Metropolitan Avenue closed' on June 2nd at 3:37 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from East 19th Street to I-670 East in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 500 feet long.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 2:37 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 2:43 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 2nd at 2:43 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event affects 620 feet.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 2nd at 8:11 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 6:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 2nd at 6:18 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Crash report: I-35

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on northbound I-35 from US-69/18th Street Expressway to Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A.

The impacted road section is 340 feet long.

The report was issued Sunday at 11:20 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 11:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-35' on June 2nd at 11:45 p.m.

I-35 closed in Kansas City until Mar. 22

The road is closed from US-69/18th Street Expressway to Southwest Boulevard/Mission Road/Exit 233A in Kansas City.

The event affects 340 feet.

The traffic alert was released Sunday at 11:40 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 11:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-35 closed in Kansas City until Mar. 22' on June 2nd at 11:45 p.m.

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from Blue Valley Parkway to College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 1.23 miles long.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Sunday at 10:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on June 2nd at 10:34 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom.