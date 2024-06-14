Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 South and Summit Street.

The event affects 170 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 10:20 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Jefferson Street closed in Kansas City' on June 13th at 7:36 p.m.

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-35 South to West Pennway Street in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The report was issued Thursday at 10:20 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 7:35 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 13th at 7:36 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville

One lane is closed from 110th Street/Exit 410 to I-435/Exit 411 on eastbound I-70.

The traffic alert was released Monday at 12 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 12:17 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville' on June 14th at 12:18 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: East Truman Road temporarily closed

There is a road closure at East Truman Road and I-70 East.

The event impacts 220 feet.

The report was issued Tuesday at 5:04 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 12:46 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: East Truman Road temporarily closed' on June 13th at 12:47 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Leavenworth Road temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Leavenworth Road and I-435 South in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Thursday at 2:47 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 2:49 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Leavenworth Road temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 13th at 2:50 p.m.

Kansas City: I-435 temporarily closed until Apr. 2

There is a road closure on I-435 from Donahoo Road/Exit 16 to Leavenworth Road/Exit 15.

The event impacts 0.66 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:58 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 1:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-435 temporarily closed until Apr. 2' on June 13th at 1:04 p.m.

I-435 temporarily closed in Kansas City until Apr. 2

There is a road closure on I-435 between Leavenworth Road/Exit 15 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 14.

The impacted road section is 0.58 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 12:58 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-435 temporarily closed in Kansas City until Apr. 2' on June 13th at 1:04 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

Walnut Street closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 East to East 18th Street in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Thursday at 10:06 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Walnut Street closed in Kansas City' on June 13th at 10:27 p.m.

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between East 18th Street and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event affects 610 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 9:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed' on June 13th at 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Baltimore Avenue from West 14th Street to I-670 West.

The event impacts 180 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Thursday at 6:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed' on June 13th at 6:54 p.m.

Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed

The road is closed between I-670 West and West 14th Street in Kansas City.

The event affects 180 feet.

The warning was issued at 6:43 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 6:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Baltimore Avenue temporarily closed' on June 13th at 6:54 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 12th Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure at West 12th Street and I-670 West.

The event impacts 480 feet.

The warning was released on Thursday at 1:55 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Thursday at 1:56 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 12th Street temporarily closed' on June 13th at 1:58 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was issued Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 10:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 13th at 10:44 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 5:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on June 13th at 5:18 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

I-70 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420 in Kansas City.

The event impacts 0.62 miles.

The traffic alert was released Thursday at 10:30 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:31 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70 closed in Kansas City' on June 13th at 11:32 p.m.

Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-70 from 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 to US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The impacted road section is 610 feet long.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:42 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 11:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Reports of a crash on eastbound I-70' on June 13th at 11:20 p.m.

Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed

The road is closed between 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 and US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420 in Kansas City.

The warning was released on Thursday at 10:48 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Thursday at 10:50 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: I-70 temporarily closed' on June 13th at 10:51 p.m.

I-70 closed in Kansas City until Apr. 2

The road is closed from 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 to US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420 in Kansas City.

The event affects 0.62 miles.

The warning was issued at 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70 closed in Kansas City until Apr. 2' on June 13th at 10:03 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A crash has been reported on eastbound I-70 from I-635/Exit 418 to US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event impacts 1.04 miles.

The warning was issued at 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Thursday at 10:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-70' on June 13th at 10:03 p.m.

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 from 38th Street/Park Drive/Exit 419 to US-69/South 18th Street/Exit 420.

The event affects 590 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 9:42 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Thursday at 9:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-70' on June 13th at 9:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City

A crash has been reported on I-35 from 24th Street/Exit 232 to US-69/18th Street Expressway.

The event affects 100 feet.

The incident report was issued Thursday at 4:08 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Thursday at 4:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash reported on northbound I-35 in Kansas City' on June 13th at 4:13 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.