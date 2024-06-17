Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Kansas 5 closed

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 between Leavenworth Road and I-435 North.

The warning was issued Sunday at 8 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 8:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 770 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Sunday at 9:14 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

