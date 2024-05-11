Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between Summit Street and I-35 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 160 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Monday at 11:48 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 5:41 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 25 Street temporarily closed' on May 10th at 5:41 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-635 between I-70/Exit 4 and Parallel Parkway/Exit 6.

The event affects 0.63 miles.

The warning was released on Friday at 9:12 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 9:37 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning in Kansas City: Crash reported on northbound I-635' on May 10th at 9:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Incident on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is an incident on I-70 from Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza to K-7/Exit 224.

The event impacts 1.01 miles.

The incident report was issued Friday at 1:31 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Friday at 1:42 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on May 10th at 1:43 p.m.

Incident on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs

There is an incident on I-70 between Eastern Terminal Toll Plaza and K-7/Exit 224.

The impacted road section is 1.01 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 1:31 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 1:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on eastbound I-70 in Bonner Springs' on May 10th at 1:37 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Eastern Avenue closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-435 South to Blue Parkway in Kansas City.

The event affects 670 feet.

The traffic alert was issued Friday at 9:01 a.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 5:13 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Eastern Avenue closed in Kansas City' on May 10th at 5:14 p.m.

Blue Parkway closed in Kansas City

The road is closed at Blue Parkway and I-435 South in Kansas City.

The event impacts 670 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 11:36 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 4:26 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Blue Parkway closed in Kansas City' on May 10th at 4:26 p.m.

Warning: Crash on northbound I-435 in Lenexa

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on I-435 from K-10/Exit 1 to 95th Street/Exit 2.

The impacted road section is 0.73 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Friday at 2:47 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 3:10 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Warning: Crash on northbound I-435 in Lenexa' on May 10th at 3:11 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Swartz Road/Exit 2 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on northbound I-635.

The event affects 2.10 miles.

The incident was reported Friday at 7 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Friday at 11:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 10th at 11:18 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 540 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Friday at 10:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 10th at 11 p.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Friday at 10:53 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 10th at 10:54 p.m.

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on southbound I-635.

The event affects 210 feet.

The warning was issued Thursday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 7:03 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 10th at 7:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.45 miles.

The report was issued Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 12:16 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 11th at 12:16 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 3.55 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Friday at 6:16 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 10th at 6:17 p.m.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.