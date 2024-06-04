Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Jefferson Street between I-35 North and West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 330 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 10:38 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Jefferson Street temporarily closed' on June 3rd at 10:38 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Summit Street from I-35 South to West Pennway Street.

The impacted road section is 320 feet long.

The report was issued Monday at 7:34 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 5:20 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Summit Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 3rd at 5:21 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North in Kansas City.

The report was issued Monday at 7:56 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:02 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City' on June 3rd at 8:03 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Leavenworth Road temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Hutton Road to I-435 South in Kansas City.

The warning was issued Friday at 2:38 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Monday at 4:33 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Leavenworth Road temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 3rd at 4:33 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Prospect Avenue to Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Monday at 8:44 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed' on June 3rd at 8:45 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed between Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 3rd at 4:15 p.m.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed between Blue Valley Parkway and College Boulevard on northbound US-69.

The event affects 1.45 miles.

The warning was issued at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, and the last update regarding this incident was released on Tuesday at 12:02 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on June 4th at 12:03 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

