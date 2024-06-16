Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

You can report issues or share your thoughts on this story format by filling out our feedback form.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

West 67th Street temporarily closed in Shawnee

There is a road closure on West 67th Street between exit 228A and I-35 South.

The event impacts 910 feet.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 8:13 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 8:19 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'West 67th Street temporarily closed in Shawnee' on June 15th at 8:20 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: West 20th Street temporarily closed

The road is closed from Broadway Boulevard to I-35 North in Kansas City.

The event affects 300 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 10:20 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: West 20th Street temporarily closed' on June 15th at 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City: Summit Street closed

There is a road closure on Summit Street from I-35 South to West Pennway Street.

The event impacts 320 feet.

The warning was released on Saturday at 10:20 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 1:36 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Summit Street closed' on June 15th at 1:37 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville

One lane is closed from 110th Street/Exit 410 to I-435/Exit 411 on eastbound I-70.

The impacted road section is 0.52 miles long.

The traffic alert was issued Monday at 12 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:18 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-70 closed in Edwardsville' on June 16th at 12:19 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Crash report: I-70

A traffic warning has been issued after a crash on eastbound I-70 between K-7/Exit 224 and 110th Street/Exit 410.

The impacted road section is 520 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 5:17 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 5:21 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Crash report: I-70' on June 15th at 5:22 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Kansas 5 closed

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 between Leavenworth Road and I-435 North.

The warning was issued Saturday at 3:58 p.m., and the most recent report regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Kansas 5 closed' on June 15th at 4:06 p.m.

Interstate 635

Current Incidents:

Kansas Avenue closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure at Kansas Avenue and I-635 South.

The event affects 0.48 miles.

The traffic alert was issued Sunday at 12:11 a.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Sunday at 12:12 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas Avenue closed in Kansas City' on June 16th at 12:13 a.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Metropolitan Avenue closed

The road is closed between Metropolitan Avenue exit 2A and I-635 North in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 190 feet long.

The warning was issued Wednesday at 11:19 a.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 2:59 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Metropolitan Avenue closed' on June 15th at 3 p.m.

Metropolitan Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Metropolitan Avenue / South 45th Street to I-635 South in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 160 feet long.

The warning was released on Saturday at 2:15 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Metropolitan Avenue temporarily closed in Kansas City' on June 15th at 2:18 p.m.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed

The road is closed between East 17th Street and I-670 East in Kansas City.

The event impacts 400 feet.

The traffic alert was reported Thursday at 9:06 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 2:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Walnut Street temporarily closed' on June 15th at 2:05 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue.

The impacted road section is 620 feet long.

The warning was released on Tuesday at 2:25 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 11:12 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas City: Independence Avenue/US-24 closed' on June 15th at 11:13 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

This article was generated by the Kansas City Star Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes structured information from TomTom and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.