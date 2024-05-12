Live Kansas City traffic updates: Accidents, road closures, delays on KC-area highways

Here’s your daily look at traffic on major highways in the Kansas City area.

This article is being continuously updated. You’ll find a running list of past incidents at the bottom of this story.

Interstate 35

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Incident on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-670 from Genesee Street/Wyoming St/Exit 1B (EB) to I-35/Exit 2T.

The event affects 0.97 miles.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 5:36 p.m., and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 5:39 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on eastbound I-670 in Kansas City' on May 11th at 5:40 p.m.

Interstate 70

Current Incidents:

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed between Swartz Road/Exit 2 and I-70/Exit 4 on northbound I-635.

The event affects 1.41 miles.

The warning was released on Saturday at 7 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 11:18 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 11th at 11:19 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

I-70 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from US-40/Exit 11 to Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9 in Kansas City.

The impacted road section is 1.72 miles long.

The traffic alert was released Saturday at 5:08 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 5:23 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'I-70 closed in Kansas City' on May 11th at 5:24 p.m.

Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City

There is an incident on I-70 from US-40/Exit 11 to Blue Ridge Cut Off/Exit 9.

The event impacts 1.08 miles.

The incident report was issued Saturday at 4:53 p.m., and the last update concerning this incident was provided on Saturday at 4:55 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Incident on westbound I-70 in Kansas City' on May 11th at 4:55 p.m.

Interstate 435

Current Incidents:

Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Kansas 5 from Leavenworth Road to I-435 North.

The warning was released on Saturday at 9:02 p.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Saturday at 9:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Kansas 5 closed in Kansas City' on May 11th at 9:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

Interstate 670

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Hickory Street temporarily closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from I-670 West to Union Avenue in Kansas City.

The event affects 330 feet.

The warning was issued at 1:39 p.m. on Saturday, and the latest update about this incident was released on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Hickory Street temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 11th at 1:46 p.m.

U.S. 24

Current Incidents:

Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City

The road is closed from Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo to Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

The event impacts 440 feet.

The incident was reported Saturday at 7:39 a.m., and the latest update regarding this incident was made available on Sunday at 12:15 a.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 closed in Kansas City' on May 12th at 12:16 a.m.

Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City

There is a road closure on Independence Avenue/US-24 between Prospect Avenue and Paseo Boulevard/The Paseo.

The event impacts 620 feet.

The incident was reported Monday at 10:56 p.m., and the most updated information about this incident was released on Saturday at 9:05 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Independence Avenue/US-24 temporarily closed in Kansas City' on May 11th at 9:06 p.m.

Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City

One lane is closed from Parallel Parkway/Exit 6 to US-24/State Avenue/Exit 5 on southbound I-635.

The event affects 210 feet.

The warning was issued Friday at 7 p.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 7:06 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on I-635 closed in Kansas City' on May 11th at 7:06 p.m.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

There were no traffic incidents reported in this area for the past 12 hours.

U.S. 69

Current Incidents:

There are currently no traffic incidents reported in this area.

Past Incidents in the last 12 hours:

Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park

One lane is closed from College Boulevard to 151st Street on southbound US-69.

The impacted road section is 4.27 miles long.

The traffic alert was reported Wednesday at 7 a.m., and the last update regarding this incident was released on Saturday at 5:17 p.m.

A detailed map that shows the affected road due to 'Lane on US-69 closed in Overland Park' on May 11th at 5:18 p.m.

